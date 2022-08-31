Close menu
French Ligue 1
ToulouseToulouse0PSGParis Saint Germain3

Toulouse 0-3 PSG: Neymar, Kylian Mbappe score and Lionel Messi with two assists

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has five goals in four games for PSG this season

Paris St-Germain maintained their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season under new boss Christophe Galtier with a comfortable victory at Toulouse.

The French champions went ahead in the first half through Neymar's cool finish and Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead in the second period by slotting in.

The assists for both goals were provided by Argentine star Lionel Messi, while Spanish full-back Juan Bernat added a third in injury-time.

PSG travel to Nantes on Saturday.

They begin their quest for a maiden Champions League crown on Tuesday when they host Serie A giants Juventus.

Line-ups

Toulouse

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Dupé
  • 4Rouault
  • 2NicolaisenSubstituted forCostaat 45'minutes
  • 23Diarra
  • 3Desler
  • 17Spierings
  • 8van den BoomenSubstituted forDejaegereat 76'minutes
  • 18ZandénSubstituted forSyllaat 63'minutes
  • 21da SilvaBooked at 64mins
  • 27DallingaSubstituted forOnaiwuat 76'minutes
  • 6AboukhlalSubstituted forChaïbiat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Genreau
  • 7Onaiwu
  • 10Dejaegere
  • 11Begraoui
  • 12Sylla
  • 14Costa
  • 16Haug
  • 28Chaïbi
  • 31Biakolo

PSG

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 4Ramos
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 15Danilo
  • 26Mukiele
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 90+2'minutes
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 68'minutes
  • 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forBernatat 83'minutes
  • 30MessiSubstituted forHakimiat 83'minutes
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forEkitikeat 68'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 14Bernat
  • 16Rico
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 44Ekitike
Referee:
Hakim Ben El Hadj
Attendance:
31,700

Match Stats

Home TeamToulouseAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home14
Away20
Shots on Target
Home7
Away13
Corners
Home3
Away9
Fouls
Home10
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Toulouse 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Toulouse 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain).

  4. Post update

    Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Vitinha.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Toulouse 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.

  7. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Renato Sanches.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ado Onaiwu (Toulouse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diarra.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Achraf Hakimi replaces Lionel Messi.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat replaces Nuno Mendes.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stijn Spierings (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brecht Dejaegere.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ado Onaiwu (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafael Ratão.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ado Onaiwu.

  16. Post update

    Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stijn Spierings (Toulouse).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Toulouse. Brecht Dejaegere replaces Branco van den Boomen.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Toulouse. Ado Onaiwu replaces Thijs Dallinga.

  20. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

