Paris St-Germain maintained their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season under new boss Christophe Galtier with a comfortable victory at Toulouse.
The French champions went ahead in the first half through Neymar's cool finish and Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead in the second period by slotting in.
The assists for both goals were provided by Argentine star Lionel Messi, while Spanish full-back Juan Bernat added a third in injury-time.
PSG travel to Nantes on Saturday.
They begin their quest for a maiden Champions League crown on Tuesday when they host Serie A giants Juventus.
Line-ups
Toulouse
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Dupé
- 4Rouault
- 2NicolaisenSubstituted forCostaat 45'minutes
- 23Diarra
- 3Desler
- 17Spierings
- 8van den BoomenSubstituted forDejaegereat 76'minutes
- 18ZandénSubstituted forSyllaat 63'minutes
- 21da SilvaBooked at 64mins
- 27DallingaSubstituted forOnaiwuat 76'minutes
- 6AboukhlalSubstituted forChaïbiat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Genreau
- 7Onaiwu
- 10Dejaegere
- 11Begraoui
- 12Sylla
- 14Costa
- 16Haug
- 28Chaïbi
- 31Biakolo
PSG
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 4Ramos
- 5Marquinhos
- 15Danilo
- 26Mukiele
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 90+2'minutes
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 68'minutes
- 25Tavares MendesSubstituted forBernatat 83'minutes
- 30MessiSubstituted forHakimiat 83'minutes
- 10NeymarSubstituted forEkitikeat 68'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 2Hakimi
- 14Bernat
- 16Rico
- 18Renato Sanches
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 44Ekitike
- Referee:
- Hakim Ben El Hadj
- Attendance:
- 31,700
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away13
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Toulouse 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Foul by Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain).
Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Warren Zaïre-Emery replaces Vitinha.
Goal! Toulouse 0, Paris Saint Germain 3. Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Renato Sanches.
Attempt blocked. Ado Onaiwu (Toulouse) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Moussa Diarra.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Achraf Hakimi replaces Lionel Messi.
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Juan Bernat replaces Nuno Mendes.
Attempt saved. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
Attempt missed. Stijn Spierings (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Brecht Dejaegere.
Attempt missed. Ado Onaiwu (Toulouse) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Rafael Ratão.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Attempt saved. Issiaga Sylla (Toulouse) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ado Onaiwu.
Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stijn Spierings (Toulouse).
Substitution, Toulouse. Brecht Dejaegere replaces Branco van den Boomen.
Substitution, Toulouse. Ado Onaiwu replaces Thijs Dallinga.
Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.