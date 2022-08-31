Man Utd transfer news: Antony signs from Ajax for £82m
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95m euros (£82m).
The deal, which includes a potential 5m euros (£4.3m) of add-ons, is the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.
The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option an additional year.
More to follow.
Although still very early days, Ten Hags signings look good so far so we are hopefully going in the right direction.
Still a way to go until we are up towards the top of the table again but its a good start.
i must be missing something because they have to repeat it sooooo many times