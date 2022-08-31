Close menu

Man Utd transfer news: Antony signs from Ajax for £82m

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments45

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95m euros (£82m).

The deal, which includes a potential 5m euros (£4.3m) of add-ons, is the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option an additional year.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by berlingo5, today at 09:42

    Simon Stone's poster wall has another addition. How many more 'articles' from him re. Antony before the end of the week ?

  • Comment posted by Emptyhad, today at 09:42

    Liverpool going down hill...united going back to pre 2013

  • Comment posted by iComment, today at 09:41

    i guess when all these 'antonys' turn out together their shirts will show

    antony m (for monday)
    antony t (for tuesday)
    antony w ......
    antony th.......

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 09:41

    I was worried there might not be a HYS on the Anthony signing - I needn’t have been!

  • Comment posted by Pep Guardiola, today at 09:41

    Crazy $$$

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 09:41

    I genuinely believe this to the THIRD hys confirming Manchester United have signed this guy! What's going on?

  • Comment posted by boothkirk, today at 09:41

    Another winger - just what United need….

  • Comment posted by PoolePirates, today at 09:40

    Glazers slowly buying Man Utd fans back into the fold.

    • Reply posted by Reddevil1976, today at 09:43

      Reddevil1976 replied:
      Oh no they’re not!!! We want Glazers out!!!

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 09:40

    Certainly in need of goals, is this the answer, stadia will be full again at the weekend yet majority will be struwith inflation whilst people and clubs lower down in trouble with energy issues hard to comprehend.

  • Comment posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 09:40

    McNulty will be writing daily articles on the new Messiah for the BCCMUTV fanzine.

    • Reply posted by Killingholme_Clay , today at 09:41

      Killingholme_Clay replied:
      ..............and repeat ad nauseum

  • Comment posted by JT13, today at 09:40

    Wow Man U have signed 3 players called Antony for £80m in the last 3 days! That shows real intent! Doesn’t it BBC…

  • Comment posted by Dai Quietly, today at 09:39

    That's the 4th time they've signed him this week...

  • Comment posted by ineedhelp, today at 09:39

    Didn't see that one coming , been nothing on here , 2 years time he'll be sold for 20m

  • Comment posted by Scudley, today at 09:39

    Not breaking news. Been known since Sunday evening!

  • Comment posted by David and Ceri, today at 09:38

    Keep those Norwich flags waving guys! 'Glazers Out!'

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 09:38

    I haven't seen loads of him but from what I have seen, he's an exciting winger that will take on fullbacks so should make for good viewing.

    Although still very early days, Ten Hags signings look good so far so we are hopefully going in the right direction.

    Still a way to go until we are up towards the top of the table again but its a good start.

  • Comment posted by iComment, today at 09:37

    what part of 'club signs new player x' do i not understand?

    i must be missing something because they have to repeat it sooooo many times

  • Comment posted by Mark S, today at 09:37

    It’s a lot of money

    • Reply posted by bestisstillthebest, today at 09:41

      bestisstillthebest replied:
      Hope the transfer window gets extended by another 6 months so we can sign an out and out striker. You know the kind who could maybe get 20-25 goals a season.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 09:36

    😴😴😴😴

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 09:36

    Hopefully another flop like Sancho 🤣

