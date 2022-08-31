Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for an initial fee of 95m euros (£82m).

The deal, which includes a potential 5m euros (£4.3m) of add-ons, is the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

The 22-year-old has signed a contract until 2027, with the option an additional year.

More to follow.