French club Nice hope to complete a £10m deadline day transfer for Rangers and Finland midfielder Glen Kamara. (Football Scotland) external-link

Hibernian are closing in on Swindon Town forward Harry McKirdy, with a deal agreed and the 25-year-old set for a medical today before signing a long-term contract. (Daily Record) external-link

"People can expect some transfer ins and outs, there are some things happening but it's a lot less hectic than last year's deadline day," says Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic winger Mikey Johnston is poised to join Portuguese side Vitoria Guimares on loan for the rest of the season. (The Athletic via Daily Record external-link )

Hearts are keen on bringing former Motherwell striker Louis Moult back to Scotland, with the 30-year-old out of favour at League One Burton Albion. (Scottish Sun) external-link

"I don't like to put a number on it but you can see that we need a few to give us more," says Hearts manager Robbie Neilson on potential signings after last night's League Cup loss to Kilmarnock. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will only add another signing before the window closes if the "right one" becomes available. (Press & Journal) external-link

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has hinted Dan James will remain at the club beyond the transfer deadline - and that could cool any Elland Road interest in Rangers winger Ryan Kent. (Daily Record) external-link