The derby at Celtic Park dominates the Scottish Premiership card this weekend, but there are lots of other interesting sub-plots developing away from the big two in Glasgow.

Allow BBC Scotland to highlight some of the games and names to keep an eye on.

(Other) game of weekend: Can Hearts reset with lift at Livingston?

Hearts are the best placed team to benefit from dropped points in the Old Firm showdown, but there has been a bit of a wobble at Tynecastle after much early-season optimism.

The Edinburgh club were comfortably best of the rest last term and occupy that position again, although a run of four defeats in five games has seen them miss out on the Europa League and be bundled out of the League Cup.

Liam Boyce has joined Beni Baningime on the long-term injury list, while knocks to Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson, Jorge Grant, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley have stretched Robbie Neilson's squad.

Orestis Kiomourtzoglou and Stephen Humphrys are late additions, but Neilson spoke of needing "a few to give us more" in the aftermath of Wednesday's home loss to Kilmarnock. He has since said he intends to keep an eye on the free agents market.

Before Istanbul Basaksehir come to town for Thursday's Conference League group opener, Hearts have a short trip to Livingston and they cannot afford to allow thoughts to drift to taking on Mesut Ozil, Nacer Chadli, Lucas Biglia and co.

The good news is Halkett and Kingsley are pushing for returns to a defence which has yet to keep a clean sheet in eight outings. And Hearts took maximum points from their three meetings with Livingston last season, having lost just one of the past 20 top-flight encounters with the West Lothian side.

Livingston rarely make life easy for opponents but Hearts could do with a boost after experiencing some minor turbulence.

Player to watch: Kevin van Veen

The Motherwell striker has made a flying start to the season, with Wednesday's hat-trick in the League Cup win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle taking his tally to seven goals.

The Dutchman, nicknamed the 'Budget Bergkamp' at former club Scunthorpe United, can do a bit of everything when he's in the mood, terrorising defenders with his aggressive approach and powerful running. He also has an array of tricks up his sleeve and a lovely touch.

Van Veen has scored in each of his last three league games, while the last player to score in four successive top flight appearances for Motherwell was Louis Moult in September 2017.

He managed 11 in total last season but couldn't find the net in his three outings against Saturday's opponents Dundee United.

The Tayside team have been extremely leaky at the back, with last weekend's 9-0 mauling from Celtic making it 18 goals against in five league games, along with the seven conceded to AZ Alkmaar in Conference League qualifying.

The currently managerless United were more resolute in a 2-1 cup success at Livingston, but cannot afford any defensive fragility with the in-form Van Veen around.

Manager spotlight: Stephen Robinson

The season did not start well for St Mirren as they failed to progress from the League Cup group phase after bruising defeats by Arbroath and Airdrieonians.

A frustrating loss to Motherwell on the opening Premiership weekend was then followed by a drubbing at Aberdeen.

It's fair to say the mood amongst fans in Paisley was anxious, but the gloom has been lifted by three league wins on the bounce, all with clean sheets.

Richard Tait got the ball rolling with a stunner to beat Ross County, Dundee United were overwhelmed at Tannadice, and Hibs were lucky to only concede once last weekend.

Robinson has assembled a solid rearguard, while the addition of Australian duo Ryan Strain and Keanu Baccus gives the team more energy and real menace on the counter-attack.

St Mirren are looking to make it four successive top flight wins for the first time since December 2008 and confidence will be sky high. Saturday's hosts St Johnstone have lost four from five and the visitors were unbeaten in all four of last season's meeting of the Saints, winning the last two.