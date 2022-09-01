Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Oliver Abildgaard was capped for Denmark in a 2020 friendly against Sweden

Celtic have signed Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard on a season-long loan from Rubin Kazan.

The 26-year-old, capped once in 2020, has spent three seasons in the Russian Premier League after a move from Aalborg, making 62 appearances.

Abildgaard is the third player to join Celtic from Kazan in the last year after Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic, who signed last week.

"Due to my physique, I'm very strong," Abildgaard said.

"I will win my duels, and I'm able to be the link between our defence and our attacking players.

"At all times it would be perfect to come here but, of course, with these big games coming up, I'm really looking forward to feeling the atmosphere, not only in the stadium but also in the city."

Abildgaard said on Instagram that he would "be forever grateful" to Kazan and they would always "have a special place in my heart".

Meanwhile, winger Mikey Johnston has joined Portuguese top-flight side Vitoria Guimaraes on loan as well as signing a year's extension to his current Celtic deal.

Midfielder Liam Shaw has joined Morecambe in League One on a season-long loan.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.