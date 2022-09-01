Liverpool trying to sign midfielder Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Liverpool are trying to sign Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan before the transfer window closes.
There is still work to be done to complete the deal but bringing in the 26-year-old Brazil international would ease the club's injury problems in midfield.
Melo made 31 appearances for Juventus last season but has not played for them during the present campaign.
He joined the Italian club from Barcelona in 2020.
The transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Thursday, 1 September.
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson came off in the win against Newcastle United on Wednesday with a hamstring issue.
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says the 32-year-old will "definitely not be available" for the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.
Henderson joins Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the list of injured Liverpool midfielders.
- Deadline day: Latest transfer news and reaction
- Transfers - September 2022
- You can now get Liverpool news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of Liverpool is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Liverpool - go straight to all the best content