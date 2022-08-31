Close menu

Nottingham Forest transfer news: Willy Boly joins from Wolves on two-year deal

Willy Boly
Willy Boly scored nine goals in 147 games for Wolves

Nottingham Forest have signed Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly from Wolves.

The left-footed centre-back, who can play in a back three or four, has signed a two-year deal and is Forest's 19th first-team signing of the summer.

Boly, 31, failed to turn up for Wolves' game against Newcastle on Sunday, despite being included in the matchday squad, as he pushed for the move to the City Ground.

He spent four years at Wolves, making 147 appearances in all competitions.

Forest, who are playing in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years, haven taken four points from their first five games, but were thrashed 6-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The result meant they had conceded 11 goals so far and manager Steve Cooper wanted further defensive reinforcements.

Boly will be available for Forest's game against fellow newly-promoted side Bournemouth on Saturday (15:00 BST).

  • Comment posted by Jim Hopper, today at 13:57

    I wonder if Wolves are regretting the decision to let Conor Coady join Everton now

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 13:56

    The new moral compasses of football, Wilson and Antonio, say 🐍

  • Comment posted by wolf in wolfs clothing, today at 13:51

    like boly don't like forest so its a hard one for me

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 13:50

    Why would Forest (or anyone) want to buy a player who doesn't turn up when picked. He's a disgrace. Trust him?

  • Comment posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 13:46

    Didn't turn up for a match despite being included. Not sure about that bit. Not very professional. Hope he treats forest a bit better when he moves on again.

    • Reply posted by This Comment is being Woked, today at 13:58

      This Comment is being Woked replied:
      More of a issue for a Manager who lost the dressing room, Lage is being proved to be clueless.

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 13:45

    Forest are making it really difficult to complete the Panini Premier League 2022 sticker collection...

  • Comment posted by Lonster, today at 13:42

    Shows the professionalism and integrity of the player when he failed to show up for a match when he was included in the matchday squad.

    • Reply posted by This Comment is being Woked, today at 13:59

      This Comment is being Woked replied:
      Yep More to it with the 8th senior player to leave who questioned Lage last season. Lage is the problem

  • Comment posted by PG Woad Hovel, today at 13:42

    Willy Boly - plenty of brilliant moments for Wolves - seemed to get edged out by Bruno and then a tad too laid back when called on - but overall was a good'un. Good luck to him - but will Forest Fans know "Woolly Bully" Sam The Sham & Pharaohs?

  • Comment posted by sevlow, today at 13:41

    More expert BBC journalism. Body is right footed.

    • Reply posted by Lonster, today at 13:47

      Lonster replied:
      It's correct, he's left-footed when he plays golf. Hi name is Boly and not Body.

  • Comment posted by Dias, today at 13:36

    Nottingham Forest are doing a Fulham of a few years ago. Spending big money but ultimately will be relegated.

    • Reply posted by LeaveMeAlone, today at 13:47

      LeaveMeAlone replied:
      Cooper is doing the exact opposite to what Fulham did a few seasons back. He’s getting hold of players who have PL quality, some experienced players and prospects. He’s not being indulgent by buying so many players as he had few players available this pre-season after player contracts ended, loan players returned to their parent clubs and others will leave the club via the natural churn process.

  • Comment posted by Mal Teser, today at 13:34

    As a neutral observer, bizarre how Chelsea for example chased the likes of De Ligt and Kounde, missed both, ended up splashing £70m on Fofana when Boly could've been an option? Their loss Forest's gain?

  • Comment posted by Old Jack, today at 13:34

    Of course he could have added just two - or perhaps three, at a push - "stellar" signings for the same outlay, and the criticism would be not enough, lacking in depth etc which would be entirely correct. 19 players for around £130m sounds good business to me and let's not forget that 14 have so far departed and two of those signed are straight out on loan so that makes a net total of..er..three.

  • Comment posted by David and Ceri, today at 13:29

    A wonderful player for us.. all the best Willy!

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 13:25

    Squad numbers now into 3 figures

    • Reply posted by Howard Warren, today at 13:59

      Howard Warren replied:
      Nice one

  • Comment posted by d4funky1, today at 13:25

    And the squad is still worth less than a quarter of Man City!

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 13:40

      Peter replied:
      So? Leyton Orient’s squad are worth even less

  • Comment posted by Nolberto Goaliola, today at 13:23

    Forest are owned by Montgomery Brewster? Who knew?.

    • Reply posted by David and Ceri, today at 13:28

      David and Ceri replied:
      Comment of the day fella.. bravo!

  • Comment posted by allaboard, today at 13:21

    Cooper needs to build a squad to play in the Premiership. Many loan players returned end of last season, others end of contract others now in the squad. Cooper knows the type and style of players he wants and will fuse them together as a Team or nowadays A Squad

    • Reply posted by Cole, today at 13:24

      Cole replied:
      He's signed an entire new starting XI and bench - are you actually trying to say that either he lost his entire XI + bench from the team that won promotion, or that not one of them are capable of hacking it in the PL?

      EVEN then, he can't even fit his new signings into a match day squad..

  • Comment posted by d4funky1, today at 13:19

    Forest are magic!

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 13:18

    A league title push is now definitely on!

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 13:18

    Remind me a bit of Portsmouth's spending that you knew they couldn't afford unless all the astronomical stars aligned. They didn't and you can hunt for them in the tables to find out what happened.

    • Reply posted by Honest_Mo, today at 13:30

      Honest_Mo replied:
      Reminds me a bit of another armchair fan comment who hasn't actually bothered to check the finances.

