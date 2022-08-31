Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Willy Boly scored nine goals in 147 games for Wolves

Nottingham Forest have signed Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly from Wolves.

The left-footed centre-back, who can play in a back three or four, has signed a two-year deal and is Forest's 19th first-team signing of the summer.

Boly, 31, failed to turn up for Wolves' game against Newcastle on Sunday, despite being included in the matchday squad, as he pushed for the move to the City Ground.

He spent four years at Wolves, making 147 appearances in all competitions.

Forest, who are playing in the Premier League for the first time in 23 years, haven taken four points from their first five games, but were thrashed 6-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday night.

The result meant they had conceded 11 goals so far and manager Steve Cooper wanted further defensive reinforcements.

Boly will be available for Forest's game against fellow newly-promoted side Bournemouth on Saturday (15:00 BST).