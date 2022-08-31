Tyreik Wright: Bradford City sign Aston Villa winger on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Bradford
Bradford City have signed winger Tyreik Wright on a season-long loan from Premier League side Aston Villa.
The 20-year-old has spent time on loan in League Two with Walsall, Salford City and Colchester United, making a total of 44 fourth-tier appearances.
"Everyone has been so welcoming, the stadium looks unbelievable and I just cannot wait to play in front of the supporters," Wright said.
"There will be a lot of healthy competition but I am ready for it."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.