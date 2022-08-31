Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Tyreik Wright played for Salford City and Colchester United on loan last season, making 18 appearances for the Ammies and 12 for the U's

Bradford City have signed winger Tyreik Wright on a season-long loan from Premier League side Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old has spent time on loan in League Two with Walsall, Salford City and Colchester United, making a total of 44 fourth-tier appearances.

"Everyone has been so welcoming, the stadium looks unbelievable and I just cannot wait to play in front of the supporters," Wright said.

"There will be a lot of healthy competition but I am ready for it."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.