Leicester City transfer news: Reims defender Wout Faes joins on five-year contract

Wout Faes
Faes scored four goals for Reims last season

Leicester City have signed defender Wout Faes from French club Reims.

The 24-year-old comes in as a replacement for Wesley Fofana, who joined Chelsea for about £70m on Wednesday.

Faes has joined on a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee, with the move subject to international clearance.

"It's an amazing feeling - it's not sunk in yet. This is the dream step in my career and I'm very happy to be here," said Faes.

"I'm progressing year after year, and I hope to continue doing the same here.

"All the facilities and knowledge is here to help me to get even better. I will have to work hard, but I will give 100% to help the team."

Faes, who came through the ranks at Anderlecht, signed for Ligue 1 club Reims in 2020 and made three appearances for the club this season.

He played 37 league games for them last season - scoring four goals - as they finished 12th in the league.

Faes has one cap for Belgium, as a substitute in a Nations League game against Poland in June.

Comments

Join the conversation

16 comments

  • Comment posted by Dirkster, today at 12:44

    Chelsea already have a placed an offer for him and await LCFC's response.

  • Comment posted by pinder, today at 12:42

    wet face savour of the day

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 12:41

    I still think 70 million is a good deal. Fofana is the rock in the defence who will help bring Chelsea back to the Premier League next season.

    • Reply posted by they dont like it up em, today at 12:43

      they dont like it up em replied:
      Er they are already there 😆

  • Comment posted by Wigston FC, today at 12:38

    5 year contract, where have i heard that before?

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 12:38

    Seems like this transfer was already in place. Leicester are no mugs and I bet there is a substantial amount of the Fofana fee still available.

    • Reply posted by QF1, today at 12:43

      QF1 replied:
      Probably to balance ffp

  • Comment posted by they dont like it up em, today at 12:36

    Chelsea putting together a deal for him in January as we speak

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 12:35

    Thank goodness. Here’s hoping it’s another good buy for Leicester. Best of luck and welcome Wout.

  • Comment posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 12:34

    The "undisclosed fee" is about £15m

  • Comment posted by Stulad, today at 12:32

    Maybe another nice earner for Leicester next summer?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:31

    Never heard of him. Is he an upgrade on Fofana

    • Reply posted by QF1, today at 12:43

      QF1 replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by Dannyboy, today at 12:31

    Yay!

  • Comment posted by rusty, today at 12:30

    Leicester have done well in the French market over the last few years. Hope this will be another success, and big profit, for the Foxes

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 12:30

    Larf. Top name if nothing else😂😂

