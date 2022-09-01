Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Danny Cashman joined Coventry City on a three-year deal in August 2021

Walsall have signed Coventry City forward Danny Cashman on loan for the remainder of the League Two season.

The 21-year-old, who is yet to make a first-team appearance for Coventry, spent last season in League Two on loan at Rochdale, where he scored three goals in 29 games in all competitions.

He joined Coventry in the summer of 2021 after being released by Brighton.

"He's a versatile forward who can offer us something different," said Walsall boss Michael Flynn.

