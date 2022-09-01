Last updated on .From the section European Football

Oriol Romeu made his last Southampton appearance in the EFL Cup win at Cambridge on 23 August

Oriol Romeu has ended his seven-year stay with Southampton by joining La Liga side Girona on a three-year deal.

The Spanish midfielder, 30, played 256 games for Saints and scored eight goals after joining from Chelsea in 2015.

"Oriol departs with the very best wishes of everyone at Southampton," said the Premier League club.

"We would like to express our gratitude to him for his dedication and magnificent efforts both on and off the pitch during his time here."

They added: "We wish him every success in the future."

Romeu played in Southampton's opening Premier League game of the season, a 4-1 defeat at Tottenham on 6 August, and made his final appearance for the club in the 3-0 Carabao Cup win at Cambridge 17 days later.