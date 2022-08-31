Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Rodrigo had to receive medical treatment during Leeds' draw with Everton on Tuesday

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch says forward Rodrigo will not need surgery after dislocating his shoulder against Everton on Tuesday.

The Spain international was forced off in the first half of the 1-1 draw at Elland Road after colliding with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Rodrigo, 31, has impressed so far this season, with four goals in the opening three Premier League games.

"He doesn't need surgery," said Marsch on Thursday.

"When it [the shoulder] pops out it's about as good a scenario as possible," added the Leeds manager.

"Maybe it takes a little bit longer or it's a bit shorter, we will see. He feels confident he will be ready fairly soon so we are targeting [his return] after the international break."

The international break from domestic football runs from 19-27 September, which would indicate Marsch is hoping Rodrigo will be available for selection when Leeds host Aston Villa on 2 October.