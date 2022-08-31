Hector Bellerin: Barcelona set to re-sign Arsenal defender
Spain defender Hector Bellerin is set to re-sign for Barcelona on a free transfer from Arsenal.
The deal also includes a substantial sell-on clause if Bellerin was to leave the Nou Camp.
The right-back, who joined Arsenal from Barca in 2011, spent last season on loan at La Liga side Real Betis.
The 27-year-old played for the Gunners in pre-season but has not featured in any of Arsenal's opening five Premier League matches.
Bellerin made 239 appearances for the London club.
Meanwhile, current Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest is undergoing a medical before agreeing a loan deal with AC Milan.
United States international Dest joined Barcelona in 2020 from Ajax and has made 73 appearances for the club.