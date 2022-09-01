Close menu

Transfer deadline day: All the signings in Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Oliver Abildgaard
Oliver Abildgaard joined Celtic on loan

It was one of the quietest deadline days in Scottish football for a few years, with plenty of clubs opting to stick with what they have rather than twist late on.

But there were still some deals - here are all the transfers from the SPFL.

Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen - David Bates, defender (to Cercle Brugge); Connor McLennan, forward (on loan to St Johnstone)

Celtic - Oliver Abildgaard, midfielder (loan from Rubin Kazan); Mikey Johnston, forward (loan to Vitoria Guimaraes) Liam Shaw, midfielder (loan to Morecambe)

Heart of Midlothian - Stephen Humphrys, forward (loan from Wigan Athletic)

Hibernian - Will Fish, defender (loan from Manchester United); Mykola Kukharevych, forward (loan from Troyes); Harry McKirdy, forward (from Swindon Town); Dylan Tait, winger (loan to Arbroath)

Motherwell - Juhani Ojala, defender (to free agent); Scott Fox, goalkeeper (loan to Queen of the South); David Devine, defender (loan to Alloa Athletic); Logan Dunachie, defender (loan to East Kilbride)

St Johnstone - Connor McLennan, forward (loan from Aberdeen)

Scots 'abroad'

Billy Gilmour - midfielder, Chelsea to Brighton & Hove Albion (???)

Jack Hendry - defender, Club Brugge to Cremonese (loan)

Scottish Championship

Arbroath - Marcel Oakley, midfielder (loan from Birmingham City); Kareem Isiaka, forward (free agent, previously Vikingur Olafsvik); Dylan Tait, forward (loan to Arbroath)

Ayr United - Brad Young, forward (loan from Aston Villa)

Cove Rangers - Ross Draper, midfielder (Elgin City)

Hamilton Academical - Lucas De Bolle, midfielder (loan from Newcastle United)

Queen's Park - David Akrobor-Boateng, defender (loan from Crystal Palace)

Scottish League 1

Airdrieonians - Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, defender (from Falkirk)

Alloa Athletic - David Devine, defender (loan from Motherwell)

Falkirk - Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, defender (from Airdrieonians)

FC Edinburgh - Michael Travis, defender (to Berwick Rangers)

Peterhead - Tom Ritchie, goalkeeper (loan from Aberdeen)

Queen of the South - Ewan Bange, forward (on loan from Blackpool); Scott Fox, goalkeeper (loan from Motherwell); Tom Ritchie, goalkeeper (recalled from loan by Aberdeen)

Scottish League 2

Elgin City - Ross Draper, midfielder (Cove Rangers)

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport