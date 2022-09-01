Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Oliver Abildgaard joined Celtic on loan

It was one of the quietest deadline days in Scottish football for a few years, with plenty of clubs opting to stick with what they have rather than twist late on.

But there were still some deals - here are all the transfers from the SPFL.

Scottish Premiership

Aberdeen - David Bates, defender (to Cercle Brugge); Connor McLennan, forward (on loan to St Johnstone)

Celtic - Oliver Abildgaard, midfielder (loan from Rubin Kazan); Mikey Johnston, forward (loan to Vitoria Guimaraes) Liam Shaw, midfielder (loan to Morecambe)

Heart of Midlothian - Stephen Humphrys, forward (loan from Wigan Athletic)

Hibernian - Will Fish, defender (loan from Manchester United); Mykola Kukharevych, forward (loan from Troyes); Harry McKirdy, forward (from Swindon Town); Dylan Tait, winger (loan to Arbroath)

Motherwell - Juhani Ojala, defender (to free agent); Scott Fox, goalkeeper (loan to Queen of the South); David Devine, defender (loan to Alloa Athletic); Logan Dunachie, defender (loan to East Kilbride)

St Johnstone - Connor McLennan, forward (loan from Aberdeen)

Scots 'abroad'

Billy Gilmour - midfielder, Chelsea to Brighton & Hove Albion (???)

Jack Hendry - defender, Club Brugge to Cremonese (loan)

Scottish Championship

Arbroath - Marcel Oakley, midfielder (loan from Birmingham City); Kareem Isiaka, forward (free agent, previously Vikingur Olafsvik); Dylan Tait, forward (loan to Arbroath)

Ayr United - Brad Young, forward (loan from Aston Villa)

Cove Rangers - Ross Draper, midfielder (Elgin City)

Hamilton Academical - Lucas De Bolle, midfielder (loan from Newcastle United)

Queen's Park - David Akrobor-Boateng, defender (loan from Crystal Palace)

Scottish League 1

Airdrieonians - Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, defender (from Falkirk)

Alloa Athletic - David Devine, defender (loan from Motherwell)

Falkirk - Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, defender (from Airdrieonians)

FC Edinburgh - Michael Travis, defender (to Berwick Rangers)

Peterhead - Tom Ritchie, goalkeeper (loan from Aberdeen)

Queen of the South - Ewan Bange, forward (on loan from Blackpool); Scott Fox, goalkeeper (loan from Motherwell); Tom Ritchie, goalkeeper (recalled from loan by Aberdeen)

Scottish League 2

Elgin City - Ross Draper, midfielder (Cove Rangers)