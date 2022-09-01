Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers clinched their first SWPL1 title in May, ending Glasgow City's 14-year grip

Rangers must get the better of Benfica over two games to reach the group stage of the Women's Champions League.

The SWPL1 champions were unseeded for the play-off draw and will be at home on 20/21 September, with the second leg in Lisbon a week later.

Rangers beat Ferencvaros of Hungary and PAOK of Greece in the first round.

Malky Thomson's team have won their opening four league matches and sit top of the table on goal difference from both Celtic and Glasgow City.

Benfica lost just one match on their way to a second successive Campeonato Nacional Feminino title last season, while they beat Sporting CP 4-1 to win the Supertaca Cup last week.

In the first round of Champions League qualifying, the Portuguese overcame EP-Com Hajvalia of Kosovo and Dutch side Twente.