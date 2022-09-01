Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Callum Robinson has 29 Republic of Ireland caps and has scored seven goals in international football

Cardiff City are set to sign Callum Robinson from West Bromwich Albion for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.5m.

The Republic of Ireland forward is due to travel to the Welsh capital on Thursday for a medical to complete the deal.

Cardiff manager Steve Morison has been in the market for a striker.

A number of other Championship clubs have also reportedly been trailing the 27-year-old.

Former Aston Villa trainee Robinson has made six league and cup appearances for West Brom this season without scoring.

Last season, however, he was on target 14 times for club and country, including scoring against Cardiff City.

Robinson has plenty of Championship experience with spells at Preston North End and Bristol City, and scored Premier League goals for Sheffield United.

Cardiff are currently 17th in the Championship with eight points from their seven games so far, but they are the second lowest scorers in the division with four.

Only Preston have scored less with a tally of two.

Cardiff were beaten 2-1 at home by Luton Town on Tuesday night and will hope to have Robinson registered and available in time for Saturday's trip to Millwall.