Rob Street (right) helped Crystal Palace Under-23s gain promotion to Division One in Premier League 2

Shrewsbury Town have signed forward Rob Street from Crystal Palace on season-long loan.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan to Newport County in League Two where he made 18 appearances and scored two goals.

Street came through Crystal Palace's youth ranks and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2020.

He's mostly featured for the Eagles' under-23s side.

Street helped them gain promotion to Division One in Premier League 2 at the end of their 2020-21 campaign scoring in both the semi-final and final.

His performances earned him a spot in the Crystal Palace first-team squad in the Premier League twice last season.

Street has appeared in all four of the Eagles under-23s games so far this season, scoring twice and claiming one assist.

Shrewsbury Town have only one win so far this season and are currently in 20th place in League One.