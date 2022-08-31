Halil Dervisoglu: Burnley sign striker on season-long loan from Brentford
Burnley have signed striker Halil Dervisoglu on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Brentford.
The 22-year-old came through Sparta Rotterdam's academy and made 60 appearances for the club before moving to the Bees in the summer of 2019.
Dervisoglu has had two top-flight loan spells in recent seasons at Dutch side FC Twente and Galatasaray in Turkey.
"I'm very happy to be here and excited. It's a big club and I have had a very warm welcome from everybody," he said.
"I spoke with the manager, and he told me about the project here, I can't wait to be a part of it."
Dervisoglu made his Premier League debut for Brentford in August when he came on as a substitute against Leicester City, while he also featured in the Carabao Cup against Colchester at the end of August.