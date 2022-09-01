Aston Villa transfer news: Wolves agree to sell midfielder Leander Dendoncker for 15m euros
Aston Villa have agreed a 15m euro (£13m) deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Leander Dendoncker.
The Belgian, 27, is surplus to Wolves' requirements and Villa manager Steven Gerrard is keen to strengthen his squad after a poor start to the season.
A move is unrelated to the future of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, who is attracting interest from Arsenal but Villa are adamant is not for sale.
West Ham and Everton are also admirers of Dendoncker.
Dendoncker, who is also capable of playing in a back three, started Wolves' first two Premier League games, before making appearances off in the bench in their next two matches.
He joined Wolves in August 2018 from Belgian side Anderlecht, and has made 159 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals.
