Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal will face Dutch runners-up Ajax in the final round of qualifying

Arsenal will face Ajax in the second round of Champions League qualifying as they look to secure a spot in this season's group stage.

The tie will be played over two legs on 20/21 and 28/29 September.

The Gunners join the competition in this round after their second-place finish in the Women's Super League last year.

Chelsea's WSL title secured them a spot in the group stage alongside Lyon, Barcelona and Wolfsburg.

There are two paths in the draw to decide the 12 teams who will make up the rest of the groups.

Arsenal are in the league path while last season's Scottish Women's Premier League winners Rangers are in the champions path.

The Glasgow side beat Ferencvaros and PAOK to reach this stage in their debut European season and will face Benfica in the second round.

Draw in full

League path:

Arsenal v Ajax

Paris St-Germain v BK Hacken

Real Sociedad v Bayern Munich

Rosenborg v Real Madrid

Sparta Prague v Roma

Champions path: