Tyreece Simpson: Huddersfield Town sign Ipswich striker for an undisclosed fee
Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield have signed Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Simpson, who came through the ranks at Portman Road, scored 11 goals on loan at League Two Swindon last term.
The 20-year-old was out of contract at the end of this season but has signed until June 2026.
"I'm really looking forward to working with Tyreece - he's an exciting player," Terriers head coach Danny Schofield said.
"His understanding of the game - the timing of his runs in behind in particular - is impressive for a player of his age, and his physical abilities allowed him to dominate games in League Two whilst still a teenager."