Tyreece Simpson scored 11 goals in 30 loan appearances at Swindon last season

Huddersfield have signed Ipswich Town striker Tyreece Simpson on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Simpson, who came through the ranks at Portman Road, scored 11 goals on loan at League Two Swindon last term.

The 20-year-old was out of contract at the end of this season but has signed until June 2026.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Tyreece - he's an exciting player," Terriers head coach Danny Schofield said. external-link

"His understanding of the game - the timing of his runs in behind in particular - is impressive for a player of his age, and his physical abilities allowed him to dominate games in League Two whilst still a teenager."