Bournemouth transfer news: Southampton's Jack Stephens joins on loan
Bournemouth have signed Southampton centre-back Jack Stephens on a season-long loan.
Stephens, 28, becomes the Cherries' sixth signing of the window and joins after 11 years at Southampton.
Bournemouth are currently managerless after Scott Parker was sacked after their 9-0 defeat at Liverpool.
"We're very pleased to bring Jack to the club and he strengthens our defensive options," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.
"He brings with him significant Premier League experience and I'm sure will prove a very valuable addition both on and off the pitch."
Bournemouth beat Aston Villa in their first game back in the Premier League but defeats against Manchester City and Arsenal preceded the thrashing at Anfield on Saturday.
They kept their first clean sheet of the season in Wednesday's 0-0 draw against Wolves.
Stephens, who has played 44 minutes for Southampton this season, will be available for Bournemouth's trip to fellow newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest on Saturday (15:00 BST).
He has made 122 Premier League appearances for the Saints, scoring four goals.
