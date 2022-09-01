Last updated on .From the section Man City

Bernardo Silva has been at Manchester City since 2017

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva says he "wants to be at" the club and is "happy" to stay despite rumours he would leave this summer.

The Portugal international had been linked with moves to Paris St-Germain and Barcelona.

Silva, 28, said a club did put in a late offer, but it was the only one City received for him.

"I'm staying. I spoke with the club and I'm staying," he said. "I'm happy here at Man City and I will do my best."

He added after City's 6-0 Premier League rout of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday: "In the last five seasons we have won four Premier Leagues and got to the final of the Champions League.

"It's one of the top three clubs in the world right now probably so I couldn't be better here. It's a club I want to be at and I'm happy.

"There was one offer from one team, no more than that, so it was quite easy for me and for the club because the only offer that came came quite late, so for the club to find a replacement it wouldn't be easy."

City manager Pep Guardiola has been vocal throughout the transfer window about wanting to keep the midfielder, describing him as "irreplaceable".

Silva said of his boss: "Here is a big mutual respect between me and Pep. I've learned so much from him and each day I keep learning. But not just him - the respect I have for my team-mates, the fans and the club."