Ghana international Kwesi Appiah has scored twice in seven games for his country

Colchester have signed Kwesi Appiah on a season-long loan from fellow League Two strugglers Crawley Town.

The much-travelled 32-year-old Ghana international striker had been with Crawley since arriving in August 2021 following a spell with Indian Super League side North East United.

He scored 11 goals in 26 league appearances last season for Crawley.

But the former Cambridge United and AFC Wimbledon man has so far been limited to just one start this season.

He leaves Crawley - 22nd in the table - for the U's, who lie just two places above them in 20th.

Appiah is the U's third signing in a week following the arrival of on-loan Blackpool winger Bez Lubala and young West Ham midfielder Dan Chesters.