Stephen Duke-McKenna scored three goals in 21 appearances for Torquay last season

Leyton Orient have signed QPR midfielder Stephen Duke-McKenna on a season-long loan deal.

The 22-year-old Guyana international joined the R's from Everton in 2019 and has made four appearances for the Championship side.

He spent time on loan in the National League with Torquay last season and scored three goals in 21 league games.

Duke-McKenna could make his debut for unbeaten League Two leaders Orient against Tranmere on Saturday.

