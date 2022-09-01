Swansea City: New Saints sign Dan Williams on loan
Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League
Cymru Premier team The New Saints have signed Swansea City midfielder Dan Williams on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season.
Williams signed a new deal with Swansea in January with the Swans having an option to keep him until 2024.
The 21-year-old saw a loan spell at Irish side Dundalk cut short by an ankle injury.
Williams has been with his boyhood club Swansea since he was seven-years old, but has endured several injury issues.