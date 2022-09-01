Last updated on .From the section Welsh Premier League

Dan Williams has been a regular for Swansea Under-23s and Wales U21s

Cymru Premier team The New Saints have signed Swansea City midfielder Dan Williams on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Williams signed a new deal with Swansea in January with the Swans having an option to keep him until 2024.

The 21-year-old saw a loan spell at Irish side Dundalk cut short by an ankle injury.

Williams has been with his boyhood club Swansea since he was seven-years old, but has endured several injury issues.