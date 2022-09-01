Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Christian Ramirez and David Bates were both out of favour under Jim Goodwin

Centre-half David Bates has left Aberdeen for Mechelen as forward Connor McLennan joined St Johnstone on loan.

The 25-year-old Bates turned out 35 times for the Dons last season, but he has not played this season.

Bates had joined Aberdeen from Hamburg last summer after a loan spell with Cercle Brugge and now returns to Belgium's top flight.

The defender, who has four Scotland caps and started his career with Rangers, has signed a three-year deal.

Danny Buijs' Mechelen currently sit 10th in the Belgian top flight after finishing eight last season.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin had earlier stated that he was open to Bates and striker Christian Ramirez finding new clubs and suggested that it was time for 22-year-old McLennan to move on in pursuit of more regular first-time starts.

However, Goodwin played down the possibility of United States international Ramirez joining Heart of Midlothian following newspaper reports suggesting interest from the Edinburgh club after Liam Boyce's long-term injury.

"I can't see us loaning a player to one of our rivals," he added. "And, as of this moment in time, I'm not aware that Hearts have even made contact."

McLennan, though, will spend the season with one of Aberdeen's top-flight rivals and vowed to make "a positive impact" in Perth.

"I know there are some excellent players at St Johnstone and I will need to perform to a high standard to be involved in games," he told the club website.

McLennan joins defender Andrew Considine, who moved from Aberdeen earlier this summer, at McDiarmid Park.

"Andy Considine has spoken very highly of the set-up at St Johnstone and that the dressing-room has a high level of professionalism and lots of quality," he added.