Sylvester Jasper has been part of the Fulham academy programme since 2012

Bristol Rovers have signed winger Sylvester Jasper, striker Josh Coburn and centre-back Bobby Thomas all on loan until the end of the season.

Jasper, 20 joins from Premier League side Fulham where he has been part of their academy since 2012.

He made his first-team debut in the FA Cup against Manchester City in 2020.

The winger has spent time on loan at Colchester United in League Two and Hibernian last season.

"It's no secret we've been in the market for wide players and Syl fits the profile of what we've been looking for," Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton said.

"He's a young, hungry, dynamic winger and I hope he will excite our fans with his style of play."

Teenage forward Coburn signs from Championship side Middlesbrough where he has played since September 2019.

The 19-year-old has made 27 appearances for Boro and scored six goals.

Defender Thomas, 21, joined Burnley's academy in 2017 and made his first-team debut in the EFL Cup in 2020.

He joined League Two side Barrow on loan in January 2021 and featured 22 times before the end of the season.

"We are delighted to add Josh to the group and are confident he will add a different dimension to our attacking options," Barton continued.

"Bobby is an impressive young centre-half who will benefit hugely from coming out of Burnley and playing League One football. We are grateful to Burnley for allowing us to take him on loan and we look forward to having him as part of our group".

Signings add 'more depth to squad'

Analysis - BBC Radio Bristol's Rovers commentator Ed Hadwin

Rovers boss Joey Barton has been vocal about his need for more depth in his squad, with today's signings going some way towards getting him the six new faces he wanted a couple of weeks ago.

Some of the team's best performers in last season's promotion campaign were only at Rovers on loan, and some of them haven't really been replaced - until now.

Bobby Thomas is a welcome addition in a defence depleted by injuries, while Josh Coburn (when he's back fit) and Sylvester Jasper give him options in the attacking third.

"That might not be the end of it as far as Rovers are concerned tonight, as Barton would love at least one more new signing before the window closes.

