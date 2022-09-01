Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Admiral Muskwe (right) joins Carlos Mendes Gomes on loan at Fleetwood from Championship side Luton Town

Fleetwood Town have signed forward Admiral Muskwe on a season-long loan from Championship side Luton Town.

Muskwe has made three appearances this season for the Hatters, but the 24-year-old will play the rest of the campaign in League One.

The Zimbabwe international joined Luton last summer and has made 26 appearances, scoring twice.

He is also the second Luton player to move to Scott Brown's side on loan for the season after Carlos Mendes Gomes.