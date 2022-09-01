Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Lavinier made his only Tottenham appearance in a Europa League round of 32 match against Wolfsberger

Swindon have signed former Tottenham right-back Marcel Lavinier on a permanent deal following the end of his contract with the Premier League side.

The 21-year-old joined Tottenham in 2020 having spent 13 years as part of Chelsea's academy.

Lavinier played 43 times for Spurs' development squad in the past two years, scoring three goals.

He made his only first-team appearances in February last year, coming on as a substitute in a Europa League match.

"I had a really good chat with the manager upon joining the club and this is a really exciting project to be a part of," Lavinier told the club website. external-link

"I knew as soon as I'd spoken to Scott [Lindsay] and his team, this was where I wanted to play my football and it's the ideal place for me to showcase what I can do."

