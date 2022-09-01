Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Scott Quigley (right) made his last appearance for Stockport as he missed a penalty in the Carabao Cup shoot-out defeat by Premier League Leicester City

Rochdale have brought in Stockport County forward Scott Quigley on a season-long loan.

Quigley had played four times for the Hatters this season, all of them off the substitutes bench.

The player, who turns 30 on Friday, scored 10 times last season as Stockport were promoted back into the EFL.

He began his career in Wales, spending five years with the New Saints before moves to Blackpool and then Barrow.