Bailey Sloane has signed a two-year contract with Accrington after coming through a successful trial

Accrington Stanley have brought in defender Bailey Sloane from non-league side Clitheroe for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with Accrington.

He successfully came through a trial after impressing against the Reds' under-23 side in the summer.

Sloane began his senior career at Bury AFC before moving to Clitheroe in the Northern Premier League Division One West last season - the eighth tier of English football.

The move is subject to EFL, Northern Premier League and FA ratification.