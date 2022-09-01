Accrington Stanley: Defender Bailey Sloane joins from non-league Clitheroe
Accrington Stanley have brought in defender Bailey Sloane from non-league side Clitheroe for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with Accrington.
He successfully came through a trial after impressing against the Reds' under-23 side in the summer.
Sloane began his senior career at Bury AFC before moving to Clitheroe in the Northern Premier League Division One West last season - the eighth tier of English football.
The move is subject to EFL, Northern Premier League and FA ratification.