Ethan Galbraith made 33 league appearances for Doncaster in 2021-22

Salford City have signed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jacob Chapman on loan until January, Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith on a season-long deal and Birmingham forward Odin Bailey for an undisclosed fee.

Australian Chapman, 21, is yet to make his senior debut for the Terriers.

Northern Ireland international Galbraith, also 21, spent last season on loan in League One with Doncaster.

Bailey, 22, has signed a two-year contract with the Ammies.

He previously had loan spells with Forest Green and Livingston.