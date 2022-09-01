Max Woltman: Doncaster sign Liverpool forward on a season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Doncaster
Doncaster Rovers have signed forward Max Woltman on a season-long loan from Liverpool.
The 19-year-old has progressed through the Liverpool academy having joined at the age of seven.
He has played for the Premier League club's under-18 and under-21 sides, reaching the FA Youth Cup final in 2021.
Woltman made his first-team debut in the Champions League as a substitute in December last year.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.