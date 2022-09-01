Last updated on .From the section Doncaster

The first of Max Woltman's two appearances for Liverpool came against AC Milan in the Champions League

Doncaster Rovers have signed forward Max Woltman on a season-long loan from Liverpool.

The 19-year-old has progressed through the Liverpool academy having joined at the age of seven.

He has played for the Premier League club's under-18 and under-21 sides, reaching the FA Youth Cup final in 2021.

Woltman made his first-team debut in the Champions League as a substitute in December last year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.