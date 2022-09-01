Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Kelland Watts won the League One title with Wigan Athletic in April

Peterborough United have brought in defender Kelland Watts on loan from Newcastle United until January.

Watts, 22, made 34 appearances on loan last season at Wigan Athletic, helping them to win the League One title.

He spent the season before that also on loan in League One, playing 49 times for Plymouth Argyle.

However, Watts will not feature for Peterborough for three or four weeks because of a knee injury. external-link

Watts has made one substitute appearance in the Premier League for Newcastle and played for the Magpies in the EFL Trophy.