Djavan Anderson played nine games across four years for Lazio

Oxford United have signed Dutch defender Djavan Anderson on a one-year deal from Italian club Lazio.

The wing-back began his career at Ajax and moved to Lazio in 2018.

The 27-year-old made nine appearances for the Rome-based club, and had two loan spells in Italy and one back home in the Netherlands.

His contract with the U's has the option of a further year, but the whole deal is subject to a work permit being granted.

Anderson was an unused substitute in Lazio's 1-1 draw in Serie A with Sampdoria on Wednesday.

"It's an exciting signing- I can't imagine Oxford have signed too many players who were on the bench for Lazio the night before," Oxford manager Karl Robinson told the club's website. external-link

"He is very fast, he covers us as a wing-back, in midfield or as a winger which gives us flexibility and we look forward to working with him".