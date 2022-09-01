Djavan Anderson: Oxford United sign Dutch defender from Lazio
Oxford United have signed Dutch defender Djavan Anderson on a one-year deal from Italian club Lazio.
The wing-back began his career at Ajax and moved to Lazio in 2018.
The 27-year-old made nine appearances for the Rome-based club, and had two loan spells in Italy and one back home in the Netherlands.
His contract with the U's has the option of a further year, but the whole deal is subject to a work permit being granted.
Anderson was an unused substitute in Lazio's 1-1 draw in Serie A with Sampdoria on Wednesday.
"It's an exciting signing- I can't imagine Oxford have signed too many players who were on the bench for Lazio the night before," Oxford manager Karl Robinson told the club's website.
"He is very fast, he covers us as a wing-back, in midfield or as a winger which gives us flexibility and we look forward to working with him".