Vera Pauw celebrates with Katie McCabe at full-time

"Let's celebrate today, but not party"

That was the message from manager Vera Pauw moments after the Republic of Ireland moved one step closer to a place at a maiden World Cup.

The scenes at full-time at Tallaght Stadium will be remembered forever as tears of joy, relief and pride flooded from players, staff and supporters alike as the Republic booked a play-off spot with one game to spare thanks to victory over Finland.

The game itself will not last long in the memory, but Lily Agg's brave and decisive header and the wild celebrations which followed certainly will.

"It's absolutely amazing," Pauw told RTE.

"I don't know what to say, it is a feeling that deep within the squad. We are so close. I have no words.

"We are not there. We need to win in Slovakia to have a chance to skip the first round of playoffs which we will prepare for as seriously as this, but let's enjoy. Let's celebrate today, but not party."

That last line from Pauw, brought in by the FAI in 2019, speaks volumes about her entire approach as manager to date. There is tremendous pride yet the Dutch manager knows there is more to come.

The Republic have to reset and go again against Slovakia on Tuesday in their final qualifier, which will determine whether they are potentially one game away from the World Cup or forced down the more convoluted route with four matches.

'We are not there yet'

While they will not know their fate until the final ball is kicked, with other teams having a say in where the Republic end up, victory on Tuesday will be a huge leap towards the finals in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

"We are not there yet, we are halfway but this is such a stepping stone towards the World Cup," Pauw added.

"This is the first time, with a crowd like this we achieve a moment like this. I am so incredibly proud of this team. They are so special.

"Usually I can analyse but at this moment I have no words. Thank you so much to everybody at home for all your support. We feel it from deep down inside, so thank you so much it has really made a difference."

It was a night which banished the demons of heartbreak past, including the horror own goal by Anie O'Gorman against Ukraine two years ago which ended any hopes of qualification for the Euros past.

The Republic of Ireland celebrate their success in front of a record crowd

The record crowd of 6,952 played a significant role as they roared the Irish on despite a nervy start. Then, when Agg's header looped from the Dublin sky and into the net, the shackles came off and Tallaght erupted.

"It's surreal. I think I took a clattering, got my head on it and it is unbelievable," said goalscorer Agg, who netted her second goal in three appearances.

"It was really hard out there. The girls worked so hard. They deserve it so much, the staff, the players. I'm so glad to be a part of this. What a night.

"I'm dreaming, honestly. I can't wait to see what the future holds for us. We are going to do all we can to get there."