Traore made his professional debut for Metz in May 2021

Wolves have agreed a season-long loan with Metz for midfielder Boubacar Traore.

The deal includes an 11m euro (£9.5m) option to buy.

Having given Leander Dendoncker permission to join Aston Villa, Wolves officials flew to France on Thursday afternoon to conclude the deal.

The 21-year-old Mali youth international is due to have a medical, with the deal to be concluded by Thursday evening's deadline.

Traore made 27 appearances for Metz last season, scoring once and registering one assist as the club were relegated from Ligue 1 after finishing 19th.

He has played in three of Metz's six league games this season.

Wolves sold Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly to Nottingham Forest earlier on deadline day.