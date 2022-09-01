Matty Virtue: Lincoln sign midfielder on season-long loan from Blackpool
Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City
Lincoln City have added midfielder Matty Virtue to their squad on a season-long loan from Blackpool.
Virtue has played 70 games for the Tangerines since moving to Bloomfield Road in 2019, scoring eight goals.
He had also made three appearances in the Championship this season.
The 25-year-old was a product of Liverpool's academy and a regular in their under-21 side, but he never played for the Reds' senior team.