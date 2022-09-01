Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Matty Virtue (left) has made three Championship appearances for Blackpool this season

Lincoln City have added midfielder Matty Virtue to their squad on a season-long loan from Blackpool.

Virtue has played 70 games for the Tangerines since moving to Bloomfield Road in 2019, scoring eight goals.

He had also made three appearances in the Championship this season.

The 25-year-old was a product of Liverpool's academy and a regular in their under-21 side, but he never played for the Reds' senior team.