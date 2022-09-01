Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Jayden Wareham scored once in three appearances for Chelsea Under-21s in the Papa John's Trophy last season

Leyton Orient have signed Chelsea youngster Jayden Wareham on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old forward was part of the development squad at Stamford Bridge.

Wareham joined the Premier League club from National League Woking after a successful trial in 2021.

Orient manager Richie Wellens told the club website: external-link "Jayden's work rate, his intensity and his goal threat will make him a very welcome addition to the group."

Wellens added: "His goal record in friendlies and under-21 matches is good, and he's also had that exposure to the men's game during his time at Woking."