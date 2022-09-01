Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Melo started out at Gremio before moving to Barcelona and then Juventus

Liverpool have signed Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on loan until the end of the season.

The Brazil international, 26, made 31 appearances for Juventus last term but has not played in this campaign.

"I'm really happy to be here wearing this great shirt with this famous badge that represents so much in world football. It's a dream," Arthur said.

He arrives at Anfield to help ease Liverpool's current injury problems in midfield.

"I'm really happy and highly motivated to continue living my dream on the pitch and giving my all in a Liverpool shirt," added Arthur.

Capped 22 times by Brazil, Arthur lifted the Copa America in 2019 alongside current Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Roberto Firmino.

Like another compatriot Fabinho, he is viewed as a player capable of occupying a deeper midfield role who will not restrict the pathway of youngsters Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Curtis Jones.

The transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on Thursday, 1 September.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson came off in the 2-1 win against Newcastle United on Wednesday with a hamstring issue.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp says the 32-year-old will "definitely not be available" for the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.

Henderson joins Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the list of injured Reds midfielders.

Arthur has injury concerns of his own, suffering two separate ankle problems this year.

Deal makes 'perfect sense' - analysis

Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

The idea that Liverpool would be interested in Arthur Melo seems to make perfect sense. He's Brazilian for a start - that always helps - and he'll fit in nicely with compatriots already in the Anfield dressing room.

But, more importantly, he's experienced at the top level, he's good on the ball, a good passer and seems to be able to play different roles in the midfield area. Holding, playmaker, box to box, all that.

With Jordan Henderson the latest injury worry, a new midfielder may be necessary although Jurgen Klopp says it has to be the RIGHT player.

Perhaps Liverpool have found him.