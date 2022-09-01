Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Dior Angus scored seven goals during his time with National League side Wrexham

Harrogate have signed Wrexham striker Dior Angus and Middlesbrough forward Sam Folarin on free transfers and Huddersfield striker Danny Grant and Exeter midfielder Josh Coley on season-long loan deals.

Angus, 28, scored seven goals in 41 games for Wrexham, while Folarin, 21, scored once in four games for Boro.

Grant, 22, joined Town from League of Ireland Bohemians in January 2021.

Coley, 24, helped the Grecians win promotion from League Two last season.

The quartet could feature for Simon Weaver's men in Saturday's trip to Sutton.

