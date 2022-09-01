Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Liam Shaw made 21 league appearances for Sheffield Wednesday before joining Celtic in June 2021

Morecambe have signed Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old started his career with Sheffield Wednesday before joining the Scottish Premiership side on a four-year deal last summer.

Shaw played twice for them before ending last season on loan at Motherwell.

He could make his debut for the Shrimps, who are without a win in League One this season, in Saturday's trip to Bristol Rovers.