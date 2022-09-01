Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Tanzania international Haji Mnoga has played three games for Portsmouth this season

Gillingham have brought in Haji Mnoga on a season-long loan from Portsmouth and re-signed Robbie McKenzie.

Mnoga, 20, has appeared 18 times for Pompey, and scored once, along with three loan spells in non-league.

The centre-half has also won three caps for Tanzania.

McKenzie was released at the end of last season after two years at Priestfield, but the defender, 23, has agreed a new permanent contract.