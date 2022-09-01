Rarmani Edmonds-Green: Wigan Athletic signs on loan from Huddersfield
Last updated on .From the section Wigan
Wigan Athletic have completed the season-long loan signing of Rarmani Edmonds-Green from Huddersfield Town.
Edmonds-Green has played four games this season for the Terriers, but he will spend the rest of the campaign at the DW Stadium.
The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Rotherham United, helping them to win promotion from League One.
Since making his first-team debut in 2019, he has played over 100 senior games.