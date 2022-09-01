Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been with Arsenal since the age of six

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Southampton on loan for the season.

Southampton also signed Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille and two players from Manchester City on deadline day, bringing in Samuel Edozie and Juan Larios.

Maitland-Niles, 25, spent the end of last season on loan at Roma.

"Ainsley is at a good point in his career, with a lot of experience," Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said.

"But he is also still a player with potential and he is someone who can definitely help us.

"I think he fits well with us and can develop his game even further during his time here.

"He can also play in different positions, which is always a good thing. I am pleased to welcome him as part of our squad."

Maitland-Niles, who can also play in defence, made 12 appearances for Roma last season, winning the Europa Conference League after joining in January.

He signed his first professional contract with Arsenal as a 17-year-old - 11 years after joining the club.

He started Arsenal's FA Cup final victory over Chelsea in 2020, winning five England caps that year.

Saints busy on deadline day

Southampton have completed the signing of Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille in a permanent deal.

Caleta-Car, who has agreed a four-year deal at St Mary's, made 103 Ligue 1 appearances during a four-year spell at the Stade Velodrome, and has 23 international caps having been part of the Croatia squad that reached the 2018 World Cup final.

The 25-year-old said: "It was really a crazy day. I'm very excited because I spoke with the coach, I think he is a good coach and of course the team - I watched them against Chelsea and in the games before.

"I know the way they play, they have a lot of young players, so I think I can come good in the group and be with them every day, to progress with them together."

Southampton have also signed midfielder Edozie and attacking full-back Larios from Man City on permanent contracts.

Edozie, a 19-year-old England youth international, joins Saints on a five-year contract in a deal worth up to £10m, while 18-year-old Larios, who joined City from Barcelona in 2020, moves for £6m.

Both deals include buy-back and sell-on clauses.

Southampton have signed four players from Man City this summer, with Gavin Bazunu and Romeo Lavia moving earlier in the window.

Leaving Southampton on deadline day were right back Yan Lavery, who joined Ligue 1 club Angers on a permanent deal, while defender Jan Bednarek joined Aston Villa on loan.