Portsmouth

Josh Koroma has scored 13 goals for Huddersfield since joining the club three years ago

Portsmouth have signed forward Josh Koroma on loan from Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Terriers in 2019 shortly before current Pompey manager Danny Cowley took the helm at the club.

He has scored 13 goals in 72 appearances for the Championship side since.

Koroma began his career with Leyton Orient and also spent time on loan with Rotherham United.

