Clarke Oduor played in Barnsley's EFL Cup second round defeat by Leeds United last week

Hartlepool have signed midfielder Clarke Oduor from League One club Barnsley on a season-long loan.

Oduor, 23, becomes Pools' 15th signing since the end of last season.

Paul Hartley's side are second bottom of League Two, with two points from six games, having won just once this season, in the EFL Trophy.

Oduor, who has made five appearances this season, is now in line to make his debut on Saturday when Pools make the long trip to Colchester.

