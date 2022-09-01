Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Wilfried Gnonto has made four appearances for Italy.

Leeds United have signed Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto on a five-year-deal from Swiss Super League champions FC Zurich.

The 18-year-old striker, a product of Inter Milan's academy, spent eight years at the San Siro before moving to Zurich in 2020.

He arrives at Elland Road having made 74 appearances in all competitions for Zurich and played four times for Italy.

He becomes the club's ninth signing of the summer.

Gnonto is the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Italy team after his goal against Germany in June.