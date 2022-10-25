Close menu
Championship
BurnleyBurnley20:00NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1QPR169342517830
2Blackburn1710072218430
3Burnley1678129151429
4Swansea168352222027
5Sheff Utd1675426161026
6Millwall168262219326
7Norwich167452318525
8Reading168171923-425
9Luton166642018224
10Watford166552320323
11Preston175751114-322
12Rotherham155641817121
13Bristol City176382526-121
14Sunderland165562120120
15Birmingham165561615120
16Hull166282031-1120
17Stoke165471720-319
18Blackpool165472125-419
19Wigan165471724-719
20Cardiff165381219-718
21Middlesbrough164571921-217
22Coventry134451214-216
23West Brom162862022-214
24Huddersfield153391622-612
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport